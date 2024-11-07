League of Masters: Auto Chess out now

League of Masters: Auto Chess is now available across the world on Steam and Android, blending chess and role-playing in interesting ways. Following its soft launch over a year ago, the developers have listened to community feedback and added new mechanics, bringing a more refined experience to players.

League of Masters is a unique blend of Auto Chess with RPG elements and a deep progression system that offers plenty of opportunities for both casual players and competitive enthusiasts: participate in PvE campaigns, raid enemy castles for loot, complete solo quests, or dive into intense PvP arenas to battle for dominance in the League.

League of Masters: Auto Chess features an abundance of features which include:

PvP: 12 commanders, 52 units, and 135 arenas await you as you assemble your winning squad. You’ll compete against players from around the world. In each match, there are 8 commanders, and to defeat your opponents, you’ll need strategy, tricks, and the power of your commanders.

RPG: The game features a unique progression system for the genre: unlock new commanders, upgrade gear and stats, gain unique abilities, and build a powerful alliance for victory.

PvE: In addition to competitive gameplay, League of Masters includes a rich PvE campaign. The story unfolds through captivating comic-style narratives, immersing players into the lore as they progress.

Castles: Attack the castles of specific or random opponents to loot them. But don’t forget to defend your own!

Open Economy: League of Masters is the first Auto Chess game in the world with an open economy. As you progress through the leagues in PvP and participate in giveaways on the official Discord channel, players can earn rare items. Each of these can be traded for another fragment or sold to other players for gift cards. The game has a special trading system for this. Gift cards can be used to purchase any offers from the “Bank”. The more you play, the more you earn and the faster you progress in the League.

Social Features: The game has multi-language chats where players can bless each other, enhancing their Tree of Friendship. Blessing allows players to start battles with more units.

Cross-platform: The game is available on Android and Steam. iOS will be released later. Start playing on your smartphone, continue on PC, and switch back – your progress will be saved.

You can watch the release trailer below: