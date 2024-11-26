The interactive illustration, Short Trip, is coming to Steam this December, after already being played “millions of times”.

Described as a “slow play” game, the publisher says it’s “designed to help players relax and unwind from the bustle of the day”, adding that “the game took creator Alexander Perrin five years to complete, and has since been played millions of times. The new complete edition of the game includes a new mode as well as some exclusive behind the scenes content”.

Check out a trailer for the game below:

Short Trip is an interactive illustration created by Alexander Perrin. Use the left and right keys to drive a scenic tram across a tranquil hand-drawn mountainscape, picking up and dropping off cat passengers as you go. The complete version includes all the content of the original while adding a new “scheduled” mode that integrates your computer’s clock to create a tram timetable. Reach each station at the correct time and rack up a high score! It also includes a peek behind the scenes at the development process. The cats living along the mountain railway have places to be. You, the sole cat operating the tram, have the delightful duty of transporting them.

Here’s the key features:

A hand-drawn world five years in the making

Perfect if you need to relax

Short and sweet

Earn a high score in new scheduled mode

The publisher is 2pt Interactive, which Alexander Perrin is one half of, and previously put out 2021 title, Heavenly Bodies, which is sat on an “overwhelmingly positive” all reviews status, and is described as being “a game about cosmonauts, the body, and the absence of gravity.”

Short Trip is coming to Steam in December this year.