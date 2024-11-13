The best maze games on PC before 1999

Maze games have always been popular among gamers. They are stories that offer a unique combination of puzzles, exploration, and adventure.

Pac-Man (1980)

Pac-Man, created by Namco, became one of the most iconic arcade games of all time. The player controls a yellow-round character named Pac-Man, who must collect dots (pellets) in a maze while avoiding ghosts that try to catch him.

Pac-Man’s gameplay includes elements of strategy: the player can temporarily ‘absorb’ ghosts if he collects special large dots (energy balls). This adds a tactical element, allowing the gamer to switch roles from stalker to victim.

Gauntlet (1985)

Gauntlet is a cooperative arcade game in which players choose one of four characters: Valkyrie, Mage, Warrior, or Low. They must explore dungeons full of monsters and treasure in an effort to reach the exit.

Gauntlet was one of the first games to offer multiplayer on a single screen. Gamers could team up to traverse levels, making it a great cooperative game.

The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Although Zelda is not a classic maze game, the gameplay features a variety of dungeons and mazes for the user to explore. The plot revolves around Link, who must rescue Princess Zelda and defeat the evil Ganon.

The game combines elements of RPGs and adventure sagas, offering users not only maze exploration but also puzzle solving. In addition, the ability to find new items and artifact upgrades makes each playthrough unique.

Dungeon Master (1987)

Dungeon Master is an RPG from FTL Games in which players control a group of heroes exploring a dungeon full of monsters and traps. Users must solve puzzles and fight enemies to progress further.

Gameplay includes an intuitive real-time control interface and a unique spell crafting system. Characters could combine different ingredients to create powerful spells.

Shadowgate (1987)

Shadowgate is a text adventure game with graphics elements, where the player controls a hero who must explore Shadowgate Castle and stop an evil sorcerer. The game is full of riddles and puzzles.

The project is known for its challenging gameplay and a lot of possible character deaths. Every wrong step can lead to fatal consequences. This creates tension and makes gamers think twice before each action.

Mystery House (1980)

Mystery House is one of the first graphic adventure games created by On-Line Systems (later Sierra On-Line). Users explore a mysterious house full of ghosts and secrets.

The developers used simple graphics to create an atmosphere of horror and mystery. It was one of the first games where gamers could interact with the environment through text commands.

Wolfenstein 3D (1992)

Wolfenstein 3D is considered one of the first first-person shooters. The player controls Agent Blazkowicz, who must escape from a Nazi fortress by fighting enemies and exploring maze-like levels.

The creators introduced three-dimensional graphics using sprites for enemies and objects. It was a revolution in the gaming industry and laid the foundation for the first-person shooter genre.

The 7th Guest (1993)

This is an adventure game with horror elements, set in an abandoned mansion. The player must unravel the mysteries of the house and solve many sequential and random puzzles.

The game was one of the first to use full-screen video graphics and interactive elements on CD-ROM.

Tomb Raider (1996)

Tomb Raider follows archaeologist Lara Croft as she explores ancient tombs and labyrinths around the world in search of artifacts. Each place is full of puzzles and traps.

Tomb Raider combines platformer and puzzle elements with exploration. Lara Croft became an iconic character, and the game itself set a new standard for adventure games.

Doom (1993)

Doom is a first-person shooter where users act as space marines fighting demons on Martian bases. The maze-like levels are full of enemies and secrets.

Doom offered users multiplayer mode via local network and became the founder of the first-person shooter genre.