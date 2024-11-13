The Prove Methods to Edit a PDF File

Files in PDF format are legible and clear and can be opened on any device. However, you cannot change their content, which can sometimes be a problem. How to edit a PDF file online, on a computer and on a phone? What are the paid and free programs for editing PDF?

How to edit PDF files? Available methods

PDF files do not change regardless of the device they are opened on. A file saved on a phone will look the same when opened on a computer, even in a different program. PDF documents are therefore very legible. The ability to open them even in a browser is another advantage, facilitating work organization.

However, such file features make it difficult to make changes to their content or formatting. How to edit a PDF? Special methods must be used for this purpose. These include: opening and editing the file in Word, using free websites/applications, or installing a functional, licensed PDF editing program.

How to edit PDF for free

The PDF file itself cannot be edited. For this purpose, you need to use dedicated tools, the use of which is usually paid. Of course, free editing of the PDF file is possible, but it is associated with several limitations.

For example, you can choose free versions of paid PDF editors, such as SwifDoo PDF. Thanks to them, you can perform basic operations on files. Free use will most often be associated with a smaller number of available functions. You can also edit PDF freely by converting the document to other popular file formats, such as PDF to DWG, PDF to Word, etc.

How to edit a PDF file in Word

One of the most popular methods of editing PDF is to use the Word program. Using the tool and sending the file is very simple. How to edit PDF files in Word? Just select the “file” option, then “open” and select the document in PDF format. The disadvantage of this editing method, however, is the possible change of the document formatting, which must be agreed to before starting further steps.

In the case of multi-page files with a simple form, such changes may not be troublesome.

However, editing a large PDF document with different formulas will not be effective. Formatting changes will lead to the need to make far-reaching changes, which will require time and commitment. Editing PDF files in Word is therefore a possible, but not always convenient option.

Editing PDF in Google Docs – how to do it?

An alternative to MS Word in the context of editing PDF is to use Google Docs. This tool is completely free and can only be used in a browser. How to edit PDF in Google Docs? The same as in Word: you need to convert the file to doc. format, then make changes and save it in PDF format.

The difference is that before you can send a file to Google Docs, you first need to transfer it to Google Drive. Then, after logging in to the drive, right-click on the file and in the “open in” window, select the “Google Docs” option.

Free PDF editing for phone or computer – available options

You can edit a PDF file in dedicated applications that must be downloaded to your device. Both paid and free PDF editing programs are available on the market. They allow you to perform operations such as adding or deleting a page, commenting, highlighting or underlining text. Free support is provided by, among others, WPS Office or a free PDF editor.

However, this is not the full range of functions, but only a few of them. In free programs, you can perform basic operations. They may be sufficient for occasional editing of PDF files. If you intend to make frequent changes to documents and need a reliable, easy-to-use tool, it is worth choosing paid versions.

Professional PDF editing software – why is it worth it?

Another way to edit PDF files is to use paid programs that you can download to your device. These tools offer more advanced features such as:

Editing entire paragraphs

The ability to add new paragraphs to the content

Page layout changes

The advantage of the programs is that they can be used practically anywhere, even without access to the network. They are also often available in different versions, so everyone can choose the perfect one for themselves. For example, you can buy SwifDoo PDF Pro in a version for a PC with Windows.

Which PDF editing program should I choose?

When choosing a paid PDF editing program, it is worth paying attention to a few things. There are various tools available online, including those that offer the ability to perform several operations. If these are not programs dedicated to PDF editing, they may not offer a wide range of functions. Therefore, it is worth choosing a tool designed for this purpose.

It is also worth reading the description of additional functionalities of a given program and comparing it with others. It is also important to choose a proven product from a reputable and well-known manufacturer in the industry. This way you will be sure that the program will be effective and safe.