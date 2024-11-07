Online security is more important than ever before. According to the Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book 2023, 2.6 million people in the US alone were the victims of fraud in 2023. When making payments online, it’s important to get it right to avoid finding yourself with fraudulent charges or sending money to a fake account. That’s why we’ve developed this guide to outline the top five secure online casino payment methods for Canadian players.

1. Digital Wallet

Digital wallets are no longer a niche way to send and receive money. When PayPal burst onto the scene, over 20 years ago, it was the birth of a new era in payments. The ability to store money in a digital place, somewhere off in the cosmos, that was trusted and reliable and available instantly was the beginning of a new era.

Now, the sheer number of digital wallets available worldwide is staggering. Now, most digital wallets are not simply a place to store money and make and receive payments, but can also be attached to your bank, credit cards, and more.

Depositing money into your digital wallet for spending on casinos will give you a hard limit of how much you spend, if you don’t have auto-withdraw attached. Different online casinos will accept multiple digital wallets, so have a browse of what’s available and see what syncs up with your current preferred digital wallet.

2. Debit Card

Visa and Mastercard really do make the world go round. Accepted almost universally across the world, your trusty branded debit card will also work very nicely at the majority of online casinos. Playing games using your debit card can be a safe bet, as your debit card only has access to the funds you already have, rather than the credit card.

Whereas credit cards can put you into debt pretty quickly, with a debit card you can only spend the funds you do have. The double dose of not getting into debt and a reliable transaction system with Visa or Mastercard make a debit card a powerful payment method for online casinos.

3. Direct Deposit

Direct deposit banking methods are a tried and trusty way to send funds between bank accounts. Back in the day, direct deposit to bank accounts took days to process before it landed in the recipient’s bank account. These days, deposit to bank account methods typically settle within seconds or minutes, making it a far more accessible payment option.

Direct deposit is a safe way to send money directly from the accounts you access every day, without any sketchy security implications. Just like you send money directly to your cousin, or your job pays your salary, you too can send deposits to many online casinos.

4. Google Pay & Apple Pay

Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet et.al. are newer ways to make payments online, guarded by the protection of your online identity with these secure service providers. These digital wallets are similar to other more traditional digital wallets, they are designed to be simply a direct link to your debit cards, credit cards, and prepaid cards.

Checking out with Google Pay or Apple Pay online is super simple once you’ve set it up. These methods can be used in payments online or even at Point of Sale systems in real life, as most smartphones are equipped with NFC payment technology to make this possible.

5. Crypto

Do you dabble in crypto? Have a bit of Bitcoin or a little Ethereum laying around to play with? Online casinos are often equipped with the facilities to take payments in various cryptocurrencies. In terms of sending crypto payments, this can be an extremely secure way to pay, so long as you know what you’re doing, are playing at a legitimate casino, and you’re aware of the transaction fees in advance.

Stay Safe Out There

When depositing money at online casinos, there are a few tips to help keep you (and your payment methods) safe. Firstly, ensure the casino that you’re playing at is a real, legitimate site. This means checking their licensing, that their web address is the correct one, and they have some positive reviews from real players.

Make sure you run antivirus and malware checks periodically on devices, and keep up with the latest scams online to protect yourself and your finances from any drama. When you use tried and trusted payment methods, as we’ve mentioned above, you will ensure that you have the smoothest, least risky time playing at online casinos.