Unlocking the secrets of SEO: An interview with David Vesterlund

Digital visibility can make or break a business. A professional who knows more than most people about this is David Vesterlund, co-founder of Increv.co, a forward-thinking SEO agency. He is an SEO consultant and guru known for his expertise in link building, on-page SEO and off-page SEO. We sat down with him and let him share his thoughts on effective strategies and common misconceptions. Here, we share his insights on how to make a website truly stand out.

The difference between on-page and off-page SEO

When asked to explain the distinction, David puts it simply: “On-page SEO is everything you control on your website – content, titles, metadata, what the user sees and experiences. Off-page SEO, meanwhile, refers to factors that you can’t directly change, like backlinks and social mentions”.

He emphasises that mastering on-page SEO first is crucial. “Think of it as building a sturdy foundation. Once that’s in place, off-page tactics like link building will be much more effective”, David says. He believes on-page optimization and user experience (UX) are what give a page its initial strength, making it easier for off-page signals to boost the rankings. “Many overlook UX when thinking about SEO, but a happy user is a converting user”, he explains.

“Quality over quantity”, he adds. “The key to effective off-page SEO is gaining the right type of links from authoritative, relevant sites. It’s mostly about building relationships and creating content that people genuinely want to link to”. Third-party platforms, such as Medium.com, can also play a significant role in boosting authority and driving backlinks, as articles published there often attract organic links from various sources. Leveraging such platforms also helps diversify your link profile, which can further enhance your site’s SEO performance.

How link building has evolved

“Every SEO agency knows that link building isn’t what it used to be”, David says. He elaborates on how link building has shifted from quantity-based approaches to ones focusing on quality. “Google has become smarter. The days of buying thousands of links and expecting a ranking boost are long gone”.

David highlights the role of content-driven link building in today’s SEO strategy. “Links should come naturally from well-written, valuable content that people want to reference. Creating share-worthy, high-quality content is still the best way to earn those links”.

He also talks about the importance of understanding the context behind each link. “A link from an authoritative industry website will do much more for your SEO than a hundred low-quality links”. This ties back to David’s philosophy on quality: every link should add value.

What makes a great SEO audit

David highlights the importance of conducting comprehensive SEO audits. “It’s about understanding what’s working and what isn’t”, he explains. He breaks down the audit process into multiple components: technical SEO, on-page elements, and content quality checks.

“Most companies focus only on search volumes”, David remarks, “but a successful SEO audit takes into account factors like order value, conversion likelihood, and keyword competition”. This is something David took to heart in his work with setting up Increv, ensuring that their audits always provide an edge in competitive fields.

Common SEO mistakes companies make

According to David, one of the biggest mistakes businesses make is chasing keywords that don’t align with their actual goals. “It’s tempting to go for high-volume search terms, but without the proper intent alignment, those keywords may just be traffic without conversions”, he notes. “Remember not to just look at SEO from a technical angle. Try to understand that SEO success lies in a holistic approach – focusing on the entire user experience”, he adds.

As an experienced SEO consultant, David also warns against overlooking technical SEO issues like broken links and slow loading speeds. “These are silent killers of SEO”, he emphasises. By not prioritising these elements, you often end up losing valuable visitors.

Advice for companies wanting to improve their SEO

When asked for advice, David offers a multi-step plan. “First, understand where you are. Conduct an SEO audit to identify gaps”, he begins. He recommends looking at technical factors, on-page content, and current rankings to create a tailored action plan.

David emphasises focusing on keywords that drive business results. “It’s not always about the highest volume; sometimes a smaller, more relevant search term will bring the customers you want”. He suggests prioritising content quality and aligning it with search intent. “Make sure you write for people, not just algorithms”, he advises.

He also emphasises staying updated. “SEO isn’t static. Google’s algorithms change regularly, and staying ahead means constantly updating strategies”. He mentions tools like Google Search Console, Ahrefs, and SEMrush as helpful for keeping up with changes and monitoring performance.

“Finally, make SEO part of your company’s culture”, David concludes. “The better everyone understands how their role impacts SEO, the more effective your strategy will be”.