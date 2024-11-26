What to Expect at the Montreal International Game Summit (MIGS)

The Montreal International Game Summit (MIGS) is one of the most hotly anticipated gaming events of the year—known for its annual celebrations of innovation, networking, and the future of the gaming industry. The influential gathering is a hotbed for industry leaders, developers, investors, and gaming enthusiasts, fostering collaboration and consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for video gaming entertainment.

2024 is a particularly special occasion for the MIGS, marking the 21st iteration since the 2004 launch. While the summit originally started as a way to expand and advance the Quebec gaming scene specifically, it has since evolved into a truly worldwide event. With highly successful brands like Ubisoft located in Montreal, the city is one of the most globally recognized locations for video gaming.

And it isn’t just Ubisoft putting Montreal on the map. The Greater Montreal area is one of the world’s top five game production cities—also counting prestigious studios like Electronic Arts and Behaviour Interactive among its residents.

This vibrant ecosystem of talent and creativity makes the Quebec capital a global gaming hub and the perfect location for the MIGS. Speaking of which, let’s get into a more detailed exploration of the 2024 edition and what you can expect.

What is the Montreal International Game Summit?

First off, some additional information regarding the fundamental things to know regarding the MIGS, which is also known as Le Sommet International du jeu de Montréal (SIJM). This premier video gaming industry networking and knowledge-sharing event brings together professionals from across the world, making a significant mark on the international gaming sector.

The MIGS is a cornerstone of the Canadian market in particular, going a long way in helping the Great White North surge to the top of the global gaming industry ranks. 2024 sees the event build on the 20th anniversary celebrations of last year with an ever-more exciting and diverse selection of speakers, exhibits, and more.

The MIGS has grown into a huge event over the past two decades, with several areas dedicated to different aspects and people. The Business Lounge is the most alluring area—a place where high-level professionals and business executives go to make connections and close deals.

And the MIGS has so much more for attendees to enjoy. The Expo Zone is a fan favorite among gaming enthusiasts, with Ubisoft and other world-leading gaming studios giving exclusive first-look presentations and showcases for new games or technology on the horizon.

When is the 2024 Montreal International Game Summit?

The 2024 MIGS takes place on October 30–31, one week earlier than the corresponding 2023 edition. While the organizers always try to stage the event at around the same time each year, things can change slightly. As a result, it’s always a good idea to check the schedule well in advance.

Where is the 2024 Montreal International Game Summit?

The 2024 MIGS takes place at the multi-faceted Marche Bonsecours, a two-story domed market with more than a century and a half’s interesting history.

The move to this market from the traditional Palais des Congres de Montreal has happened gradually over the past few years, as the organizers La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec and XP Gaming search for a way to make the event more accessible to the wider public.

What to Expect at the 2024 MIGS?

The recent move to the Marche Bonsecours was part of a concerted effort to make the event more open to the public, continuing on the decision to make the MIGS about much more than just networking.

Canada’s longest-running gaming convention was originally reserved only for industry professionals, so this opening up to the general public is even more welcome. Organizers are also continuously expanding the MIGS, and the 2024 edition will be no different. Sponsors for this year include Indie Asylum and Pixel Audio.

Other Famous Gaming Summits

Can’t make it to the 2024 MIGS? Below are a few different worldwide gaming summits to consider instead.

Canadian Gaming Summit

iGaming is still fairly under-represented at the MIGS, but Canada also has a thriving software developer scene. The Canadian Gaming Summit is the best place for online casino players to see the Ontario slots, with representatives from industry-leading providers eager to share their new inventions.

Gamescom

Gamescom is Europe’s largest gaming trade fair and a cornerstone for the global gaming community. Held annually in Cologne, it welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors and showcases the latest games, platforms, and technologies.

BlizzCon

Looking back at Blizzard’s most iconic games throws up some serious quality, so it’s no surprise that the annual BlizzCon is so popular. From World of Warcraft to StarCraft and Overwatch, there’s something for everyone.