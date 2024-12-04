A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe reveal trailer released

Quail Button Games has unveiled their comedy point and click adventure, A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe, with a new trailer.

“With A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe we wanted to make a game that captures the internal conflict and unease that comes with wanting social interaction, while paradoxically being too timid to engage,” said the writer and level designer at Quail Button. “Because even the most extraverted people still have moments of shyness. In that sense, there’s a little Asocial Giraffe in all of us.”

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Meet Giraffe. He’s quite happy with his life. He likes listening to lo-fi music, drinking matcha, eating sushi, taking care of his succulent plants, and writing haikus. There’s just one problem: Giraffe is so anxious about being in social situations that his head will literally explode if he ever talks to anyone. That’s a big problem, as Giraffe lives in Friendly City – voted Friendliest City in the World! Every day, friendly neighbors all want to stop and chat. They want Giraffe to help them with their problems. Or want to share their life story. So Giraffe must use his wits to stealthily sneak around Friendly City and avoid its overly loquacious residents.

Here’s the key features from the Steam page:

A story about avoiding any and all social contact and Giraffe’s quest to live his best life without ever talking to anyone.

A chore-filled week’s worth of levels that combine the logic and humor of point-and-click adventure puzzles with the tension of stealth games.

Dozens of Friendly City’s friendly residents to avoid, all of whom are delighted to talk your head off– literally.

Hand-drawn art and traditional animation of Friendly City’s locations, inhabitants, and Giraffe’s head exploding.

Music that combines the diegetic soundscape of Friendly City with the calming melody of lo-fi music.

A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe is coming to PC via Steam in 2025.