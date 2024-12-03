Ballionaire release date announced, new trailer released

Raw Fury has announced the release date for Ballionaire, a pachinko Roguelike from developer newobject, coming on December 10th.

The game ill be coming to PC via Steam, and you can wishlist it already.

Check out the new trailer showing off the date, below, along with all the info on the game.

Ballionaire is a one-of-a-kind physics-driven roguelike where arduous tribulations stand between the player and Ballionaire status. Generate kinetic chaos, discover explosive combos, and theorycraft clever ways to break the game and build the perfect pachinko board. Ballionaire is a one-of-a-kind way to make numbers go up – the world’s first autobonker.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Bonk to Victory: Drop a ball to bonk triggers, earn money, and spawn more balls! Draft new triggers each round to increase the chaos and earnings! Build an overpowered scoring engine or an unstoppable spawn spammer! Or maybe both?

Drop a ball to bonk triggers, earn money, and spawn more balls! Draft new triggers each round to increase the chaos and earnings! Build an overpowered scoring engine or an unstoppable spawn spammer! Or maybe both? Satisfy the ELDERS’ Monetary Demands: Each run, survive by paying tribute to three ELDERS. They’ll challenge players by introducing devious game-changing TRIBULATIONS. Fail and PERISH. Succeed and become a BALLIONAIRE – then try a new way to win!

Each run, survive by paying tribute to three ELDERS. They’ll challenge players by introducing devious game-changing TRIBULATIONS. Fail and PERISH. Succeed and become a BALLIONAIRE – then try a new way to win! Master Multiple Boards: Players can build the perfect layout on the Pyramid, but what happens when up is down on the Danger Wheel? Make a skill shot on the Pinball table? Highly varied game boards require fresh theorycrafting!

Players can build the perfect layout on the Pyramid, but what happens when up is down on the Danger Wheel? Make a skill shot on the Pinball table? Highly varied game boards require fresh theorycrafting! 125+ Triggers, 50+ Boons: Spawn Eggs with a Chicken, cut Coins in half with an Axe, feed a Whale until it blows every ball back out! Get a second chance with the Boomerang, double bonks with the Eject Button and keep the board running smoothly with the Air Conditioner. Win with food, win with weapons… whatever the choice, just make sure to appease the Elders!

Spawn Eggs with a Chicken, cut Coins in half with an Axe, feed a Whale until it blows every ball back out! Get a second chance with the Boomerang, double bonks with the Eject Button and keep the board running smoothly with the Air Conditioner. Win with food, win with weapons… whatever the choice, just make sure to appease the Elders! Play In A Sandbox: Experiment in the Laballatory – hone theories before a run, make a meme, or build an impossibly busted board. Players can share their board with friends and see who can rack up the biggest bucks!

Experiment in the Laballatory – hone theories before a run, make a meme, or build an impossibly busted board. Players can share their board with friends and see who can rack up the biggest bucks! Mod Support on Day One: Dream up new triggers and bring them to life with Ballionaire’s Lua-based custom content API.

Dream up new triggers and bring them to life with Ballionaire’s Lua-based custom content API. Endless Replayability: Ballionaire is designed to deliver endless replayability and satisfying, brain-tickling fun!

Ballionaire is coming to PC via Steam on December 10th.