Bitedge offers insight into some of the best cryptocurrency casinos currently available

Virtually every industry has been affected one way or another by the cryptocurrency revolution. The online casino industry hasn’t been left out either, as it has introduced innovative gameplay experiences and anonymous yet secure transactions. The influx of new casinos into the industry continues unabated, so many casino players require pointers toward the best cryptocurrency casinos. This article will cover some of the best cryptocurrency casinos currently available.

Top cryptocurrency casinos

Cryptocurrency casinos continue to gain popularity thanks to some of their advantages, such as global accessibility, fast transactions, anonymity and security and fair gaming. Below are some of the top cryptocurrency casinos, as reviewed by https://bitedge.com/crypto-casinos/.

Stake.com

Established in 2017 and licensed in Curacao, Stake.com is one of the top cryptocurrency casinos in the industry today. Available in several countries around the world, users of Stake.com can easily access the platform via a mobile or web browser. It also has a simple registration process that allows users to quickly register, verify their account, make a deposit and begin using it seamlessly. Account verification is done using a government-issued identity card. The platform is available in over 20 languages, which gives it global appeal.

Depositing funds on the Stake.com platform is done via cryptocurrencies. The platform supports common types of cryptocurrencies. While Stake.com does not allow credit cards for deposits, they can be used to purchase cryptocurrencies on the website. You can deposit as much as you want or as little as you have, as there are no strict minimum and maximum deposit rules. There is also a VIP Club program where you can access several bonuses and receive money back as you level up

Many slots, table games and live casino games are available on Stake’s Casino platform. Its customer service is also top-notch, ensuring that any issues are quickly resolved.

BC.Game

BC.Game is another top cryptocurrency casino available globally. Known largely for its substantial number of games and several bonuses, BC.Game is a popular favorite among casino players worldwide. It was founded in 2017 and is licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. New users on the platform are eligible for a generous welcome bonus that extends across the first four deposits.

BC.Game accepts various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Binance Coin (BNB) and USDT, as well as bank transfers, e-wallets, mobile payments and credit/debit cards. MoonPay is available to purchase cryptocurrency on the platform with Visa or Mastercard.

To further enhance player retention, the platform offers daily free spins, which reward players with free cryptocurrency, which can be used to play various games on the platform. The BC.Game cryptocurrency casino carries a diverse range of games, including online slots, table games, live dealer games and BC originals. There is even a mobile app available for users to play on the go which can be downloaded from BC.Game’s website.

Bitcasino.io

Another of the best cryptocurrency casinos available is Bitcasino.io. This cryptocurrency casino platform offers blackjack, slots, bingo, roulette and video poker. It has been in operation since 2014 and is licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Accessing the platform is easy as users can sign up via the website or download the mobile application on the Google Play store.

New users are eligible for a deposit match bonus that spans the first three deposits, which is only accessible after completing KYC. Deposits can be made using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron and USDT. Security is a priority on the Bitcasino platform as two-factor authentication (2FA) is available to minimize fraudulent activities. 2FA is either via SMS or with the use of an authenticator application.

What makes Bitcasino.io stand out is the availability of 24/7 live chat support, an Android mobile app and a wide range of games, including various live dealer games. There is also a VIP Club where members can receive a dedicated VIP manager, high value rewards, unlimited withdrawals and deposits with crypto, luxurious holiday gifts and 24/7 priority support.

7Bit Casino

If you enjoy slots, look no further, as the 7Bit casino is your go-to cryptocurrency platform. This platform has a generous sign-up bonus, offering as much as 100% deposit match bonus and 100 free spins. It has been in existence since 2014 and holds a Curaçao Gaming license. For users who prefer anonymity, KYC is not required for crypto transactions.

Deposits can be made on this platform via either fiat or cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, are among the cryptocurrencies accepted at this platform. However, there are minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts, and some of these methods might incur certain fees, whether for withdrawal or deposits.

Top-tier providers such as Microgaming and NetEnt provide the platform with online slots. There are also several table games available for users to try out. Blackjack lovers are treated to games such as Multihand Blackjack Pro, Surrender and Double Exposure. Several video poker games and live games are also available at 7Bit Casino.

Conclusion

These four cryptocurrency casinos remain the best currently available due to their wide global appeal and support for traditional fiat players and cryptocurrency lovers. From large bonuses to wide support for numerous cryptocurrency coins, prioritization of security and quality customer service, these cryptocurrency casinos are changing the narrative.

The many casino games available on their various platforms also make them stand out among competitors. If you’re looking for a great cryptocurrency casino to game at, look no further, as these four cryptocurrency casinos are suitable for both experienced and new users.