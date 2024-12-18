Kill Knight end of year update adds new equipment and augments

PlaySide Studios has announced a fairly hefty update for Kill Knight, launching today on Steam and called the “KRYSTALIZED UPDATE”.

The developer says: “This update arrives just ahead of the Steam Winter Sale, with KILL KNIGHT being discounted at 33% from December 19th to January 2nd, making it the perfect opportunity to dive into the action”, adding: “Loaded with new weapons, augments and features, this new update enhances the brutal, score-chasing combat that fans overwhelmingly love, offering even more reasons to descend into the Abyssal Keep and master the demon within”.

Check out a trailer for the game, below:

With an updated SEVER Mode, introduction of a WEEKLY DESCENT Mode, and the addition of a DEMON BESTIARY KODEX, this update offers something for both seasoned players and newcomers alike. Speaking of newcomers, slight tweaks have been made to the lowest difficulty level (Regret) to ensure it is a little more manageable to overcome. The KILL KNIGHT Original Soundtrack is also launching across Steam, Spotify, and YouTube, allowing you to bring the game’s electrifying atmosphere wherever you go. Plus, do not forget that KILL KNIGHT is Steam Deck verified!

Here’s the new equipment:

INCULCATORS (Pistol): Fires puncturing shards that spike into enemies.

DREADFALLER (Heavy Weapon): A laser caster that emits combusting plasma beams and ruptures foes.

HOLLOWBRANDT (Sword): Utilises powerful jumping slam attacks that convert kills into empowered heavy weapon shots.

UMBRARITE (Armor): Spawns a vengeful Shade to assist in combat.

The expanded augments:

METICULOUS AZURITE: Restores heavy ammo when firing Wrath Bursts.

ABYSSAL FLOURITE: Pulls in Health Shards when Quick Absorbing.

And here’s the last details on the update:

Updated SEVER Mode: Encounter powerful Krystalized Demons that unleash enhanced attacks and offer bonus Carnage Score when slain.

New WEEKLY DESCENT Mode: Compete in randomized weekly challenges, featuring rotating equipment and layers. Leaderboards refresh weekly for ultimate bragging rights.

DEMON BESTIARY KODEX: Unlock lore and insights on every Demon by spending TOKKENS.

KILL KNIGHT Original Soundtrack: Launching across Steam, Spotify, and YouTube.

Kill Knight is out now on PC via Steam.