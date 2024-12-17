Knights in Tight Spaces coming in Spring 2025

Publisher Raw Fury has announced it’s teamed up with developer Ground Shatter again to publish Knights in Tight Spaces in 2025.

As you’d maybe guess, Knights in Tight Spaces is the sequel to Fights in Tight Spaces from 2021, which was also published by Raw Fury, and the developer and publisher have teamed up again for the sequel, which the teams say is coming in Spring 2025.

There aren’t actually a huge amount of details about the sequel, but we do have a trailer from earlier this year:

Fights in Tight Spaces features a blend of deck-building, turn-based tactics and animated fight sequences in classic action-movie settings. Players learn to balance their hand, momentum and position in order to overcome the odds to defeat their adversaries. As the follow up to Fights in Tight Spaces, Knights in Tight Spaces builds upon its successful foundation by mixing strategic thinking with thrilling animated fight sequences, where players build and structure their deck to create momentum and own the environments and scenarios they fight in.

The publisher says that more details are coming soon.

In our review of the 2021 title, we said: “Fights in Tight Spaces has a solid core concept that mostly works in practice. It’s held back in some ways by its difficulty, which often demands perfection from the player and so leaves little room for real experimentation or risk-taking. Yes you can ultimately try different decks and combinations, but one wrong move can destroy you and so you’re discouraged from using tried and tested methods for each type of enemy.

Still, it’s a fun and stylish take on the turn-based tactics genre and blends deck-building and roguelike progression in a unique way that feels like it almost has a genre of its own. The replay system needs some fine-tuning and the difficulty may put you off at first, but it’s a decent game for those after a different kind of challenge.”

Knights in Tight Spaces is coming in Spring 2025.