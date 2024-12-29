Toncoin is the native coin that powers The Open Network. It’s a layer-1 blockchain that aims to offer a decentralized ecosystem for various uses. Notcoin might sound similar, but it’s actually a digital asset that you can earn by playing a game on the Telegram app. If that sounds interesting, and you’d like to hear more about the TON vs NOT comparison, you are in the right place.

Overview of TON

TON is an open-source project aiming to offer a decentralized internet. You can trade currencies on decentralized exchanges, use Toncoin as the native currency to accept or conduct payments worldwide, and even create coins in this ecosystem. A variety of decentralized apps and services exists on The Open Network.

Telegram is a messenger whose developers created the technology that now powers The Open Network. After some regulatory issues, Telegram withdrew from the project in 20202 and let the decentralized TON foundation take over.

As for the network capabilities, TON is capable of handling thousands of transactions per second. Transfer costs are low, and the networks maintain a high performance level.

Overview of NOT

Notcoin is a digital currency and a payment method that primarily exists in a Telegram crypto game. Users can open the game and tap on the screen. As they tap, they earn coins. If they increase NOTcoin count enough, players can purchase upgrades and enhancements, such as boosters, that improve the earning rate.

Apart from the tap-to-earn mechanism, there’s a social component in the game. You can interact with other projects, as well as join squads to earn more in-game coins. Fulfilling different tasks and taking part in activities can earn players more NOT coins. They can later trade these on decentralized exchanges or use them as an asset to buy upgrades. If you visit DEXs, check out the XYO price prediction to see if this asset is worth acquiring.

Key Similarities Between TON and NOT

The crucial similarities between the two currencies lie in the following categories:

Decentralization . As with other cryptos, decentralization is at the core of TON and NOT. Toncoin utilizes validator pools worldwide to ensure a control structure that avoids decentralization. Notcoin allows everyone to earn coins, encouraging contribution and exploration. The community factor and equal chances to acquire NOT are reasons why decentralization is at a high level.

Scalability . The Open Network features a sharding mechanism. It creates a multi-chain system by breaking the entire structure into smaller chains. Thanks to that, parallel transactions are possible.

Smart contracts . Both platforms utilize smart contracts, which are integral to ensure decentralization. They are self-executing contracts that execute once the conditions are fulfilled.

Major Differences That Set Them Apart

Now that we’ve covered similarities, here’s an overview of the differences between the two currencies:

Consensus protocol . Toncoin uses the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which means that users can become validators by staking TON coins. Rewards are secured for validators. PoS consensus protocol is a frequent blockchain option since it keeps security at the highest possible level. Notcoin uses a distributed node network and blockchain technology.

Use cases and ecosystem . The Open Network boasts hundreds of apps, ranging from wallets and decentralized exchanges to useful tools, VPNs, chats, and shopping dApps. NOT is currently connected to a single game available on Telegram, so its use case isn’t that versatile. However, you can join squads and explore social features to widen the use cases.

Tokenomics . TON currently trades at $5.5, with a market cap of over $14 billion. The total coin supply is 5.12 billion, with 2.55 billion in circulation. As for Notcoin, it’s worth $0.007 now. The market cap is about $718 million, with the circulating and total supply currently at 102.46 billion coins.

Key Takeaways: TON and NOT Compared

There’s a clear difference between the two currencies. TON is an actual blockchain platform that offers an environment to host decentralized apps. It’s strongly connected to Telegram, which also provides a crypto-earning game where you can earn NOT coins. The interesting concept has a lot of potential to develop, making it possible to earn some coins even without investing anything. However, if you are looking to invest some funds and a serious asset for your portfolio, there’s no doubt that TON is the way to go.