Adventure game Disastory gets a Steam demo

Developer Godspear Games has announced a demo for its upcoming choose your own adventure game, Disastory, is out now on Steam.

The team says that “with over 100 unique scenarios, 50+ items, and even 39 Steam achievements for players to discover, the demo is packed with content”, so it seems if you’re into this genre, then it might be worth a quick look.

In Disastory you’ll explore a fantastic industrial city packed with dad jokes, one-dimensional characters and truly ridiculous stories. It’s the perfect game to make meaningful choices you’ll undoubtedly regret. Disastory combines absurd humor and an unforgettable cast of wacky characters into a world where every choice matters. Whether you’re a fan of narrative adventures or just looking for a game that makes you chuckle as you fight mouthy priests, Disastory is here to deliver. A “Choose Your Own Adventure” game on steroids, that refuses to take itself seriously.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

A different experience every time – Choose 3 unique characters with a selection of optional character traits that change both their appearance, and the way you experience the game, every single playthrough!

Choose 3 unique characters with a selection of optional character traits that change both their appearance, and the way you experience the game, every single playthrough! Choice-driven combat – Experience uniquely designed choice-driven combat encounters will make sure you remain on the edge of your seat!

Experience uniquely designed choice-driven combat encounters will make sure you remain on the edge of your seat! Illustrated Unique Locations – Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn world with various hidden locations for you to uncover.

Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn world with various hidden locations for you to uncover. Collect 50+ Unique Items – Find the different uses of all the unique items, scattered throughout the world.

Find the different uses of all the unique items, scattered throughout the world. Meaningful choices & encounters – Change the way your story ends with every encounter, random or planned. Choose your allies wisely!

Disastory is “coming soon” on Steam for PC.