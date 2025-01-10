AI Limit demo released, pre-orders open now

Sense Games and CE-Asia have announced pre-orders for action RPG AI Limit are available now, with a demo just released as well.

The teams say: “The new trailer showcases new scenes of Havenswell, the last city of humanity, depicting the ongoing conflicts between various factions. Hunters and scavengers roam the ruins, constantly fighting for a glimmer of hope from the city’s true master—the Church and the Necro. In addition to the protagonist Arrisa, several other NPCs, including new Bladers, make their debut, with their stories awaiting players to uncover as they progress through the game.”

Check out the trailer, below:

There will be a Standard Edition (£34.99 / $34.99) and a Deluxe Edition (£44.99 / $44.99), with a 10% pre-order discount available before 27 March at 2pm UTC. Pre-orders of both the Standard and Deluxe Editions before 27 March will receive a bonus Maid Outfit & Hairband. The deluxe edition includes AI LIMIT full game, exclusive in-game armour & helm: White Sparrow’s Coat & Mask, the mighty Opossums Sais weapon, a digital art book, 3 Mud Balls and 3 Pure Crystal

Regarding the demo, the team says: “The development team has tweaked the game’s performance, visuals and gameplay to reflect the community’s feedback. Boss Challenge mode in the demo now features new weapons, equipment, and spells. It’s highly recommended that both old and new players give it a try.”

In the distant future when civilization is on the verge of extinction, people follow the legend of the Elysium in the last city, Havenswell. In this post-apocalyptic wasteland sci-fi ARPG, you will play as Arrisa, a Blader with immortality, and explore the city ruin to find the hope of a new life. Delve deep into the eerie and magnificent ruins of the city and discover weapons and clothing of different styles and capabilities – either overrun by powerful monsters or hidden in the depths of the intricate alleyways. In addition to their combat attributes, the weapons and clothing offer unique cosmetic variations, so go into battle with a one-of-a-kind look! In addition, you can find relics of old civilizations scattered throughout the area as you explore. Utilize your Blader’s ability to read the memories left on them, and get a glimpse of the history of Havenswel!

AI Limit is coming to PC and PS5 on March 27th.