Mortal Kombat 1 is a fighting game that has the best stages for its top players to compete in esports tournaments. The visuals of each stage in Mortal Kombat 1 are filled with beautiful details that’ll mesmerize Kombatants during battles. Characters can dish out a ton of damage to their opponents in these gorgeous stages to win matches with their heads held high. The gory combos, special moves, and Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 can be spectacular to watch live with your friends.

The plot of Mortal Kombat 1 involves Liu Kang claiming possession of an artifact that can alter the course of time. These changes have given rise to several new stages in the action game, providing plenty of fresh content for Mortal Kombat fans to discover. You can practice fights with AI in these stages before you participate in online tournaments to improve your chances of winning.

A number of these stages can favor certain characters, leading to higher scores in less time. You can select specific fighters from the Mortal Kombat 1 roster based on the stage to gain an advantage against opponents. Basic attacks such as punches and kicks, can make the artwork pop in pristine ways to entertain gamers on PC and consoles.

Here are the best stages in Mortal Kombat 1 to hone your fighting skills.

Sun Do

Sun Do is a vibrant stage in Mortal Kombat 1 that provides the perfect place to settle scores with your opponents. At night, Sun Do can look like the Las Vegas Strip filled with casinos that light up the sky to invite people to play live games. You can choose characters like Shang Tsung and Kitana to destroy enemies in Mortal Kombat 1. Located in the southeastern region of Outworld, Sun Do is a stage that pro players excel in during online competitions.

The day version of Sun Do is not as impressive as the night. People might be wandering about in Sun Do during the day while fireworks are visible throughout fighting rounds at night. The Story mode in Mortal Kombat 1 has quite a few fights staged in Sun Do to challenge fighters as they make progress.

Playing characters with loads of mid-range attacks is a good strategy in Sun Do. The Younger Form of Shang Tsung can shapeshift into his enemies in the Sun Do stage to land hits faster than his opponents. Liu Kang can use Cosmic Flame to mitigate his enemies without taking damage. Fire balls shot by Lui Kang can be hard to miss in Sun Do and complement the bright orange lanterns placed around the stage. Performing classic moves like Lui Kang’s Bicycle Kick in Sun Do can be rewarding for novice fighters and seasoned players.

Living Forest

The trees in the Living Forest stage have faces that can demoralize the toughest fighters in esports competitions. It has appeared in multiple games in the Mortal Kombat franchise including Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 4, and Mortal Kombat Gold. Earlier variations of the stage had corpses surrounding the forest and bodies hanging from the trees.

Esports teams have collided against each other in the Living Forest to decide the winner of Mortal Kombat 1 tournaments. Beams of light can be seen penetrating the Living Forest during the day. The glow of green eyes in the forest grants a heroic ambiance to Kombatants. People who prefer a gloomy atmosphere to overwhelm their enemies can choose the Storm variant of the Living Forest. Pouring rain and fog cover the screen while fighters wage war in Mortal Kombat 1 using a series of special moves.

Fatalities are visceral in the Storm version of the stage. Scorpion smashes the ground with his sword, sending his opponent into the air and peels their eyes out to end the fight. His Eye-Palling Victory fatality looks stunning in the rain to make your win more memorable. Sindel launches into the air and delivers a shout that destroys her opponents with her Fatality. The aerial angles of the Living Forest that can be seen while Sindel eliminates her enemies are gems for Mortal Kombat fans.

Tea House

The Tea House is an amazing stage to wreck your enemies. The sophisticated environment depicts a restaurant that is visited by villagers in Mortal Kombat 1 to enjoy a nice cup of tea. These villagers appear between battles and react to your moves. Their facial expressions are a joy to watch unfold in the Tea House as you pummel your opponents to victory.

Raiden can obliterate his foes in the Tea House with a chain of close-range attacks. You can hit enemies near you with a quick combo of Lightning Strikes and Rolling Thunder to drain their health. Aerial moves like Fly Kick and Whirlwind can prevent your opponents from covering the distance in the Tea House while playing Raiden in the game.

Timing a counterattack in the Tea House feels fantastic. Apart from breaking the combo of your opponents, Kounters in Mortal Kombat 1 help fighters regain their momentum after losing a good chunk of their lives. You can perform several special moves in the day to capture the best moments of fighting in Mortal Kombat 1. You can also try beating your opponents in the Rain version of the Tea House for a drastically different finish.