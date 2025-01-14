Blade & Soul NEO announced, “coming soon” to PC

NCSoft has announced Blade & Soul NEO for PC, a remaster of the fantasy RPG, offering “a beautiful visually enhanced experience”.

The game will also include “the original, well-crafted storyline, Infinite Windwalk (the ‘glide’ ability), and a handful of enticing gameplay features”, says the publisher, adding that the idea behind Blade & Soul NEO is to allow players “to relive the MMO action fantasy experience they once knew”.

Check out the trailer, and the new info, below:

Blade & Soul NEO is a modern reinterpretation of Blade & Soul’s iconic Wuxia-themed, fantasy world, offering unparalleled action-based combat and character customization. Players can reconnect with the original spirit of the free-to-play, open-world MMORPG in a richer, visually enhanced experience set in a world of Asian mythology where fast-paced combat collides with the stunning visual beauty. Gamers will re-live the original storyline as a hero determined to restore honour to their clan that’s been wiped out by enemy forces. Players can pick one of four playable races based on animal lore, including the Dragon, Qilin, Phoenix and Turtle, and amongst seven classes, including Assassin, Blade Dancer, Blade Master, Destroyer, Force Master, Kung Fu Master, and Summoner.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Remastered Graphics and Animations: NCSOFT’s graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit.

NCSOFT’s graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit. Unique Action-Based Combat: Blade & Soul NEO’s action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system.

Blade & Soul NEO’s action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system. New Customized Combat: Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one’s own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn ‘Skill Books’ with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques.

Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one’s own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn ‘Skill Books’ with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques. Infinite Windwalk and Limitless Exploration: Obtainable from the start, “Infinite Windwalk”, once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation.

Obtainable from the start, “Infinite Windwalk”, once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation. Deep Character Creation Tool: Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players!

Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players! Competitive PvP: Dungeon Raids: Blade & Soul NEO players can engage in numerous different PVP activities ranging from Field Combat to Faction Combat to organized 6v6 battlegrounds.

Blade & Soul NEO is coming to PC via NCsoft’s “Purple platform”.