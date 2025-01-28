Yogscast Games has announced that upcoming card-based village builder Kaya’s Prophecy is getting a Steam Next Fest demo.

Created by developers Jérémie & Thibaut, Kaya’s Prophecy looks colourful and is described as a “card-based village builder featuring deckbuilding combat, with the slight added challenge of having an all-knowing, omnipresent deity to appease.”

Check out a trailer, below:

Fans of the genre can revel in the satisfaction of careful resource management, the strategy of forging the perfect deck, and the heartwarming pride of watching their village grow. They just need to make sure their God doesn’t get mad and fry someone alive – simple!

As the tribe grows and develops, players can unlock new discoveries to improve village life (with their deity’s approval, of course). Craft innovative new technologies, tools and structures to cultivate a thriving community. New materials and rewards lie in unexplored territories, which tribe members can explore and conquer, if they’re brave enough.

Life under an omnipotent God isn’t all gloom and fear. Sure, villagers could be subject to deadly weather phenomena at the slightest provocation, but there are plenty of rewards to be given to the faithfully devoted. Players who keep their Gods well-fed with plenty of offerings can enjoy bountiful boons and goodies for their tribe. A considerable portion of the food supply in exchange for not dying is a pretty good deal, right?

Players can challenge themselves to survive in a cut-throat jungle, armed only with a deck of cards and a couple of human sacrifices, and lead their tribe to glory. That is, so long as they can keep their God happy…