Thanks to Internet penetration, games of chance have become more accessible than ever before. Players can now enjoy themselves remotely via platforms in a few clicks rather than going all the way to physical gambling lobbies or raffle ticketing kiosks.

When it comes to raffles, it should be mentioned that lottery-style games are one of the most popular gambling verticals today. This is especially the case since they boast of awarding the largest payouts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the luckiest players. For instance, the Powerball jackpot started the 2025 draw at $200 million with a cash option of over $90.7 million. The last winner claimed a $256 million prize in New York on December 7.

But bagging the big check in any lottery-style game is almost unachievable. It’s a long shot, but a few small steps can tip the seemingly impossible odds (marginally) in your favor. Could this day present your lucky break on the way to your fortune? Here’s a closer look at how you can even the odds of bagging the megabucks.

How Unlikely Is It to Win a Lottery?

Winning a lottery like Mega Millions or Powerball is incredibly rare. You’re looking at odds of one in 300 million. The chances are equivalent to flipping heads 28 consecutive times or picking a random second from the past nine years.

Can Extra Tickets Really up Your Odds?

Absolutely! If you grab five tickets with unique numbers, you’ll have five times the chance of winning. But the odds are still incredibly slim. To put this into perspective, the chances of your getting struck by lightning in your lifetime are 300 times more than winning Mega Millions. You’ll need 300 tickets to achieve odds similar to getting hit by lightning! So, how can you gain an edge when chasing life-changing opportunities? The next section will guide you aptly.

Strategies for Winning Lottery-Style Games

The odds of bagging a lottery prize are low, but these strategies will bring you closer to wins.

Play the Right Game

We’ll begin with the most crucial step – getting the right game. There are many options available in 2025, including state and national lotteries. Each has different competitions. What matters is the odds of winning, how many numbers are drawn, and the pool of possible numbers.

State lotteries usually offer better odds, but their rewards are smaller. However, when you play lottery-like titles in the lobby of online casinos, you can expect better prizes. With that in mind, scratch-off games and keno at online casinos can offer better chances of winning.

Consider Less Popular Lottery Games

Lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions attract players with huge jackpots and well-known brands. These games have a long history of massive payouts that grab attention. However, it’s worth looking beyond the big names. Smaller lotteries often offer better odds and a higher chance of being the only winner.

Go for ‘Rare’ Numbers

It’s easy to think of your birthday as a lucky number as you select your lottery numerals. But this limits your luck. This decision leads to most numbers falling between 1 and 31. In 2016, a lady won a Mega Millions jackpot using family birthdays and the number 7. She shared the $636 million prize with another winner.

Each number has the same chance of being drawn, but less common numbers reduce the odds of sharing a jackpot. Consider choosing numbers above 31, as they’re less popular. You’ll likely keep the full prize if you end up winning.

Leverage the Second Chance Lottery

Second-chance lotteries give you another opportunity to win without purchasing additional tickets. Only a few games of this type offer this option, which can be pretty rewarding. The process is simple. You enter the main draw after buying your ticket. If you don’t win, fill out the form on the back and submit it for a second chance.

This feature runs automatically in online lotteries. One random ticket is chosen for the second draw. The jackpot may not come your way, but you’ll attempt a six-figure reward for free. In December 2019, Malek Dabwan won $1,000,000 in North Carolina’s Education Lottery using the second-chance option.

Should We Avoid the Numbers in the Last Drawing?

Lottery balls are drawn randomly, so there’s only a tiny chance (about 3 to 4%) that a number will repeat from the last draw. However, every number has the same success potential, and each ball is just as likely to appear again.

Ready to Take the Chance With Lotteries?

Like any other games of chance, it is practically impossible to predict the outcome of the lottery-style competitions. Nonetheless, if you keep our pointers in mind the next time you buy your tickets, you will boost your chances of Lady Luck coming to knock on your door. Good luck, and play responsibly!