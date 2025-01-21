Outworld Station early access release date announced

Trickjump Games has announced the early access release date for “astral automation” game, Outworld Station, and it’s April 22nd.

You will be able to try it earlier, though, as a demo for Outworld Station is coming as part of the Steam Next Fest event from February 24th to March 3rd.

Check out the new trailer for the game, below:

In Outworld Station, players take the role of a space station commander tasked with harnessing the vast resources of the hostile TAU system. Build intricate supply chains, automate resource gathering, and construct an industrial marvel in gorgeously realised space. The TAU system is a harsh and unforgiving place, teeming with danger. To survive alien threats, you’ll need to upgrade your drone’s capabilities and fortify your stations and supply routes with advanced defences. Thankfully, you don’t have to face these challenges alone. In Outworld Station’s multiplayer mode, team up with up to four players to share tasks, set goals, and collaborate. Together, you can maximise efficiency and stand strong against any threat.

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Optimise Supply Chains: Process resources into advanced materials and parts, setting up elaborate, automated systems to maximise efficiency.

Process resources into advanced materials and parts, setting up elaborate, automated systems to maximise efficiency. Innovate and Optimise: Thriving in space takes ingenuity – asteroid atomisers, cloud-miners, and bio-extractors are just some of the tools at your disposal.

Thriving in space takes ingenuity – asteroid atomisers, cloud-miners, and bio-extractors are just some of the tools at your disposal. Construct Unprecedented Technologies: Unlock groundbreaking advancements such as robot freighters, wormholes, and reverse engineer mysterious alien artifacts to prop up your industrial empire.

Unlock groundbreaking advancements such as robot freighters, wormholes, and reverse engineer mysterious alien artifacts to prop up your industrial empire. Build starships: Direct the full might of your industrial machine and construct ever-more-complex spaceships to complete your objectives.

The team says it expects the game to be in early access for “around a year”, but that could be extended if needed. The developer adds: “The game is already a polished experience with dozens of hours of gameplay, numerous planets and a huge amount of station modules, items, parts and starships to build.”

Outworld Station is coming to PC early access on Steam on April 22nd.