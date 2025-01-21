Upcoming Anime on Netflix You Need to Look Out For in 2025

2025 is bringing a wave of incredible anime to the platform, and it’s time to buckle up! From action-packed sagas to laugh-out-loud comedies and heartwarming tales, Netflix is proving once again why it’s a go-to for anime fans. Ready to renew your Netflix subscription? Let’s take a closer look at the must-watch anime hitting your screens this year.

Sakamoto Days

Arriving on January 11, 2025, Sakamoto Days is a unique blend of action and comedy. It follows Taro Sakamoto, a legendary hitman turned convenience store owner, who is trying to live a peaceful life. However, when his past catches up with him, Sakamoto must use his old assassin skills to protect those he loves. Expect lots of humor mixed with breathtaking action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Moonrise

Premiering on March 18, 2025, Moonrise takes you on a journey to the stars, exploring humanity’s next great frontier: the moon. Set in a not-so-distant future, the story delves into the challenges of colonizing and surviving on the lunar surface. With breathtaking visuals and a captivating plot, this sci-fi anime highlights the adventures, struggles, and dreams of its characters as they navigate life in space.

Devil May Cry

Fans of the iconic video game franchise, rejoice! The Devil May Cry anime adaptation lands in April 2025. Following Dante, the stylish demon hunter, the series explores his quest for vengeance against the forces that destroyed his family. With intense battles, stunning visuals, and a gripping storyline, this show promises to be a must-watch for action and supernatural fans alike.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Launching on May 10, 2025, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch brings Sam Fisher’s stealth and espionage expertise to anime. Follow the covert operative as he tackles high-stakes missions across the globe, using intelligence and cutting-edge gadgets to outwit enemies. Packed with action and suspense, this anime is a must-watch for fans of tactical thrillers.

Dandadan Season 2

Dandadan returns in July 2025 with its second season, continuing the wild adventures of high school students Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. The duo faces spirits, aliens, and everything in between in this supernatural comedy-adventure series. Expect more quirky humor, heartfelt moments, and spine-chilling encounters in this new season.

Leviathan

Later in 2025, Netflix is expected to release Leviathan, based on Scott Westerfeld’s novels. Set in an alternate World War I, this historical drama blends steampunk, fantasy, and history. The story pits mechanized war machines against fabricated beasts, creating an epic narrative that fans of unique and imaginative storytelling won’t want to miss.

My Melody & Kuromi

For fans of adorable and wholesome content, the My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion series is slated for a 2025 debut. Featuring the beloved Sanrio characters, this show is perfect for both kids and nostalgic adults looking for something heartwarming and visually delightful.

Get your Netflix subscription ready and prepare for a year packed with unforgettable anime!