6-Sided Stories review

by on November 18, 2024
6-Sided Stories
Details
 
Platform
Developer
Publisher
Reviewed On
Also Tested On
Release Date

November 18, 2024.

 

As the evenings draw in, the weather starts to turn and thoughts turn to cosy nights wrapped up in a fluffy dressing gown, along comes an indie game that suits the autumnal mood perfectly. 6-Sided Stories is a gentle puzzler charting the adventures of an adorable calico cat and his animal pals.

With 40 puzzles set throughout the changing seasons, it’s a jigsaw puzzle with a literal twist. Hand drawn pixel art is split into hexagons and you must flip and twist each part to match its neighbours, eventually creating a cohesive scene before moving on to the next, with each season telling its own short tale. Controls are simple, requiring only a single button to select your tile and a single joystick to flip it around on its axis.

6-Sided Stories

Things will start simply with only a single possible move per piece but as the journey continues, tiles will grow smaller and more numerous, pieces can be rotated in different directions, along with a further option to invert the colour palette of each piece. There are no sharp edges here but more a gentle difficulty curve that never once got frustrating or even particularly challenging but that’s all part of the charm.

Should you wish to make things a little easier on yourself in 6-Sided Stories, there’s always the option to take a look at the completed picture for guidance, like flipping over the lid of a jigsaw puzzle to see where that patch of grass should go. The game will also give you a gentle nudge in the right direction by gently shaking an incorrect piece should you ponder over the image just a little too long.

6-Sided Stories

My favourite aspect of the game had to be the lo-fi soundtrack. The chilled jazzy beats are the perfect accompaniment to a relaxing evening of flipping and gentle puzzling. These are all produced by independent artists that I had never previously heard of but have now become the subject of their own playlist. With the freedom to change tunes on the fly, there’s always a track to suit your mood.

My only real complaint has to be the brevity of the story. Coming in under three hours, I couldn’t fathom where the time had gone as the credits rolled. I’m sure that I only sat down for five minutes. There’s plenty of room for further puzzles and I will be sorely disappointed if we don’t get some more in the form of DLC further down the line.

A soothing game to snuggle down with, 6-Sided Stories is a perfect pairing to a warm hot chocolate, comfy slippers and the crackle of a log fire. Short but very, very sweet, take a couple of hours and relax in its soft embrace.

Positives

Lush lo-fi soundtrack
Satisfyingly simple to play

Negatives

It’s just far too short
Very little replay value at present

Editor Rating
 
Our Score
7.5

SCORE OUT OF TEN
7.5


In Short
 

A soothing game to snuggle down with, 6-Sided Stories is a perfect pairing to a warm hot chocolate, comfy slippers and a log fire.