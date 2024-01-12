Gunnar Optiks Assassin’s Creed Mirage Intercept Glasses review

If you spend a lot of time in front of a screen for either work or leisure – and let’s face it, if you’re reading this you most likely do – then poor eye health could be a problem you’re not even aware you have yet. You may already have glasses, sure, but monitors emit blue light, which causes underlying problems. For a start, it can give you headaches and disrupt your circadian rhythm, which is a fancy way of saying it screws with your sleep patterns. All in all, it’s not great, and that’s where these Assassin’s Creed Mirage Intercept Gaming Glasses from Gunnar Optiks come in.

The patented technology blocks 65% of blue light when at an average distance from your screen, which makes them ideal for reducing eye strain and fatigue. They also protect your eyes from the long term effects of blue light exposure. Not only that, but they’re also 100% UV resistant, so you can use them as sunglasses if you want to.

Add in the price of your prescription and you’ll pay around £120 in the UK, which is excellent value considering the multi-use – not to mention the appearance. I’m a big fan of the Assassin’s Creed franchise (and you can check out my review of Mirage here), so for me these are just a great get.

Gunnar partnered with Ubisoft on these as they did with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Intercept glasses, and these are just as good looking. The colour scheme mixes black with sand and burnt orange, and the frames are emblazoned with the Assassin’s Creed Mirage logo, and even a little silhouette of Basim’s eagle, Enkidu.

Perhaps most importantly, these glasses are just comfortable to wear for long periods. Lightweight yet sturdy, with a smooth finish, they’re stylish and easily forgotten as you game or work without distraction. They come in their own stylised case with a cleaning cloth, too.

Having used them while gaming for the best part of a month now, I can honestly say I’ve noticed a difference in my eyes. I’m not touting them as a miracle cure, but the science is proven. They made an immediate improvement to my fatigue levels and, noticeably, how my eyes felt while staring at a screen for long periods. I tend to use the blue light filter on my phone if I’m scrolling late at night, and this is a more noticeable benefit than that.

Obviously they will have more appeal to fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and maybe Mirage in particular, but either way the Gunnar Optiks Assassin’s Creed Mirage Intercept glasses are superb whether you’re playing, working, driving, or walking out in the sunshine.