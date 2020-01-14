Final Fantasy VII Remake delayed until April

Square Enix have announced the Final Fantasy VII Remake will have an ever so slight delay to its release. Originally slated for release on 03 March, the new release date has been pushed to April 10.

A statement posted on their Twitter page from producer Yoshinori Kitase can be read below.

A few extra weeks wait isn’t a bad thing. For me it means a few extra weeks finishing off some backlog gaming to free up some hard drive space!