RTS Classic Warcraft III: Reforged is now live

Blizzard Entertainment’s real-time classic Warcraft III: Reforged has released.

Featuring overhauled graphics, revamped World Editor and full Battle.net integration players can relive some of the epic moments in Azeroth’s history. Warcraft III: Reforged is a complete reimagining of the ground-breaking strategy game with a robust single-player story that spans seven individual campaigns. There are over 60 missions for players to work through and experience from the eyes of four factions – the Orcs, Humans, Night Elves and the Undead.

“Warcraft III is one of our proudest achievements as a company, and we’re honored that so many players around the world still hold it up as a paragon of the RTS genre,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “With Warcraft III: Reforged, our biggest goal was to modernize the game while retaining everything that players have loved about it, and we hope everyone agrees that we’ve done it justice.”

Players can expect the following key features in Warcraft III: Reforged:

Complete Graphical Overhaul: Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.

Higher-Fidelity Audio: Warcraft III’s audio has been remastered and improved for Reforged, including the game’s original voice-over recordings.

Multiplayer between versions: Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether they’re playing the original or Reforged.

Rebuilt World Editor: Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.

Full Battle.net Implementation: Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, groups, and seamless installation and patching.

Warcraft III: Reforged is available now for purchase via the Blizzard Store. The standard edition is priced at £24.99 and the Spoils of War Edition, which contains unique hero skins for Arthas, Cenarius, Jaina, and Thrall is priced at £34.99.