Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links celebrates third anniversary

Konami have announced some celebrations for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links turning the old age of 3. A special campaign, which started on January 12, should now be with mobile and PC players.
Not only that, players that login will receive a copy of The Winged Dragon of Ra with new art, gems and various Card Tickets. I haven’t watched Yi-Gi-Oh! in a while but I know them dragons are decent.
More content is also available, including “Selection Box Vol. 3”, which contains plenty of powerful cards. This also includes “Structure Deck EX: Dragunity Overdrive”.
So to summarise, you can expect all the above and more during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links event like:
- The Winged Dragon of Ra Variant Artwork
- UR and SR Tickets – A total of eight card tickets will be issued once per day.
- 1000 Gems
- 1 Skill Tickets – A ticket that can be traded for a Skill
- Card Sleeves and Game Mat – New third anniversary accessories with some new art
- Selection BOX Vol.3