Watch the Jim Carrey Becoming Robotnik featurette ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog release today

The blue blur is making his way to the big screen today, in an event sure to overshadow Valentine’s day for Sega fans. Ahead of today’s blockbuster, Paramount Pictures have released a Jim Carrey Becoming Robotnik featurette – in which the legendary comedy actor discusses how he got into the role of the Eggman himself.

https://youtu.be/uGVNgVXVimk

The video did a good job of making me more excited to see the movie. After a shaky start, the film has improved in a number of ways and looks to be a fun family romp. Carrey seems to be entirely at home in the role of the mad scientist, even without the famous bald head. I can’t wait to see the finished product in cinemas.