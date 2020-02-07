Picross inspired Murder by Numbers coming to Switch in March

Independent developer Mediatonic and publisher The Irregular Corporation have announced that the detective puzzle game Murder by Numbers will be launching in Japan and the West next month.

Ed Fear (Hatoful Boyfriend, Swords of Ditto, Heavenstrike) is the writer behind the “whodunnit” set in Los Angeles in 1996. TV detective Honor Mizrahi is starting to achieve some success with her tv show, however behind the scenes a number of murders occur and she finds herself as the real-life prime suspect.

The player will join Honor and SCOUT (a resident emoji-robot genius) in interrogating a cast of quirky characters, gathering clues and solving pixel puzzles.

Murder by Number will be available for £11.99 with the Switch version due for release on 5 March and the Steam version a day later on 6 March. From 20 February players will be able to pre-order on Nintendo Switch at a 10% discount, and to celebrate the release it will also be discounted by 10% for the first week from 5-11 March. The Steam version will have the same discount from 6-12 March.