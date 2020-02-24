0 comments

Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire gets a physical release

by on February 24, 2020
Sisters Royale physical release
 

A physical release of the vertical shooter, Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire has been released courtesy of publisher Strictly Limited Games. You can bag physical versions on either PS4 or Nintendo Switch. As is usual with such runs, there is only a finite number of copies. Only 1,500 Collector’s editions and 2,500 Limited editions are being produced for Nintendo Switch. On PS4, there will only be 999 Collector’s editions and 1,500 Limited edition copies.

The Limited Edition will retail for €29.99 whereas the Collector’s edition will set you back €49.99. The Collectors Edition, dubbed the “I’m Being Harassed by 5 Sisters and it Sucks” version comes with a host of additional extras. Check out the official contents below:

Hardcover CE Box with Magnetic Latch

Individually Numbered Game

Hardcover Artbook

Official CD Soundtrack

6 Character Cards

A2 Poster

Two Sticker Sheets with Lots of Line Stamps

Sisters Under Fire physical release

Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire is the new game from AlfaSystem, who brought us Castle of Shikigami III. Sisters Royale combines hardcore action, anime-style graphics and five uniquely talented sisters all vying strategically over which of them will marry the angel, Yashin.

Check out the main features of the game below:

5 different Characters with various unique attacks

DLC with additional Character directly on Card/Disc

Bullet-Hell Gameplay with Tension Bonus System

Arcade-Style vertical scrolling Cute ’em up!

Full Tate-Mode Support

Three difficulty levels

Several different boss encounters

Maniac Mode

You can place your orders for the physical release versions here.

Sisters Royale is out now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

News

AlfaSystemChorus Worldwide GamesSisters RoyaleSisters Royale: Five Sisters Under FireStrictly Limited Games

Chris Hyde