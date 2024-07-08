Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open coming to PC and Consoles in September

Cellar Vault Games and Chorus Worldwide has announced Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is coming to PC and Consoles on September 5th. It’ll be coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox One (S|X compatible), and Nintendo Switch on that date.

The team says this is a new instalment in the Paper Ghost Stories series, offering a “narrative-driven visual novel that follows the story of Ting, a young girl who possesses the ability to see spirits”, adding ” Joined with her young ghost friend Xiu, the pair are forced to face challenges from both the real and spiritual worlds, as Ting battles to discover whether her power is a gift or a curse.”

Check out the trailer, below:

This coming-of-age narrative covers five pivotal years of Ting’s childhood, when she discovers just how her powers make her different from her peers as she struggles to come to terms with her abilities. While Ting contends with trying to save her family on the verge of falling apart, she will need to navigate challenging conversations, save lost souls, solve compelling puzzles and stealthily avoid dark spirits and other threats. Will Ting be able to come to terms with this power? Can she help her family, friends and those lost souls along the way? Competing spirits will ask for Ting’s help, but each has their own conflicting agendas – and may hinder as much as they help Ting along her journey. Third Eye Open is presented in a stunning, living “paper theatre” style, inspired by the Joss papercraft of Southeast Asia. From its activities and locations, to its characters and dialogue, the story is steeped in Malaysian tradition, culture and folklore. You’ll visit the Morning Markets, befriend an elderly monk, feast on Lok Lok and Nyonya Kuih at the Night Market, avoid the wandering spirits of the woods, and much more.

“From the moment we saw CVG’s short game, Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM, we immediately fell in love with what they were doing” said Shintaro Kanaoya, CEO of Chorus Worldwide. “We’re delighted that we were able to work with them to bring Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open to life and the results are extraordinary, hugely expanding on 7PM in ambition and scope and delivering a moving family drama told in an authentically unique Southeast Asian style.”

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is coming to PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 5th.