SNK announces Samurai Showdown will appear at EVO 2020

Samurai Showdown has been chosen as a main tournament title at the “Evolution Championship Series 2020” (EVO 2020).

EVO 2020 is the world’s biggest fighting game tournament, held in Las Vegas from 31 July to 2 August, 2020.

Samurai Showdown is SNK CORPORATION‘s latest fighting game in a series that started in 1993. The series came back with a reboot in June of last year with a release scheduled for Nintendo Switch later this month on 25 February.

Also included in the announcement about Samurai Showdown featuring at EVO 2020 were details of the Season 2 DLC roster, which revealed that Mina, Sogetsu and Irohna will soon be joining the fight.

