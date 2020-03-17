Sony announces huge PS5 specs reveal stream tomorrow

After a long wait with only a logo to keep us satisfied, Sony have announced a huge PS5 specs reveal stream tomorrow. If you’re excited to devour more information about next gen, then head over to the PlayStation Blog at 4pm GMT tomorrow to find out more. Hosted by lead system architect Mark Cerny, the PlayStation UK Twitter account promises that this will be a “deep dive” into the hardware of the PS5 and the future of gaming.

It’s bizarre to think that this time tomorrow we will actually know more about the PlayStation 5. After such a long wait, it’s great to see Sony finally breaking the silence.