Sony reveal the PlayStation 5 logo at CES 2020

January 7, 2020
 

During Sony’s CES 2020 press conference, the PlayStation 5 logo was revealed by Jim Ryan. Whilst it doesn’t come as a major surprise, the logo follows in similar footsteps to PlayStation’s last three console logos, with a similar font and style.

It wasn’t the PS5 news fans were hoping for, but the conference was a chance to share some cool information on PlayStation’s sales performance over recent years. As well as revealing the logo, Sony also announced that it has sold 5 million VR headsets since it launched all the way back in October 2016, and 104 million PS4 consoles since it released in 2014.

