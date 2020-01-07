Razer announce new Kishi controller and more at CES 2020

Razer has announced a flurry of new products at CES 2020 to drive forward the future of online gaming. According to Razer it ” is looking to get players ready for the future of cloud and mobile gaming. With a view to creating a unique ecosystem of high-performance input devices and infrastructure solutions.”

The first announcement was its new Razer Kishi controller for Android and iOS. It has some impressive features, which you can see below as well as some initial images:

USB-C or Apple Lightning™ connection

Note 8/Note 9/Note 10/Note 10+, Google Pixel 2/2 XL/3/3XL/4/4XL, and other Android 7.0 Nougat or higher devices iOS Smartphones: iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone XR/XS/XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 6 / 6 Plus

Pass through charging

Latency-free connectivity

The next announcement was the Razer Sila 5G Home Router concept. This is a high-speed networking device tailored for gamers to offer ultra-low latency during both stationary and mobile gameplay. It will also feature Razer’s proprietary FasTrack engine. The built-in rechargeable battery also adds capability as a mobile 5G hotspot. This means you can game in latency-free tournaments wherever you go.

Razer’s FasTrack engine is an intelligent, continuously adaptive quality of service feature that prioritizes bandwidth for applications and devices for high-speed gaming & streaming. A unique Gaming Mode allows for online gameplay with no interruptions.

The Razer Sila 5G Home Router lets users prioritize between client hardware, such as Xbox or desktop PC, and is designed to optimize cloud gaming services. Additionally, a manual indicator will notify users when the priority has changed so that they’re always in-the-know.

You can check out the specifications of the Sila 5G Home Router below:

ABOUT THE RAZER SILA 5G HOME ROUTER Qualcomm SDX55 + Hawkeye IPQ8072A

5G NR (Sub-6 and mmWave), and 4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax 4×4

1 x 2.5Gbps WAN, 4 x 1Gbps LAN, 1 x USB 3.0 port

1 x SIM slot Mesh Node Specifications Qualcomm Atheros IPQ6000

Wi-Fi 6 11ax 2×2

1 x 1Gbps WAN, 4 x 1Gbps LAN, 1 x USB 3.0 port

Images of the router can be seen below:

The final product announcement was the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop which has been produced in partnership with Intel. This is the first truly modular desktop system utilizing the new ultra-compact Razer Tomahawk N1 chassis.

A perfect fit for the Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, the Razer Tomahawk N1 is a sleek, compact desktop chassis with an advanced modular layout, infusing Razer’s minimalistic design language into a gaming chassis to create a one-of-a-kind desktop case, capable of achieving high clock speeds and framerates without the bulk of a full-sized desktop.

The Razer Tomahawk N1’s all-aluminum body is flanked by tempered glass on both sides, highlighting the vertically mounted GPU in all its glory, with an open vent design at the top to maintain cooling performance. The rear features a lock-and-slide sled mechanism that opens with minimal effort, allowing for quick access to internal components without the need for tools.

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop will feature up to an Intel® Core-i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA™ GeForce RTX™ 2080 Super graphics. Both the RAM and SSD modules on the NUC card will be upgradeable as well as the fans, GPU and NUC itself, to satisfy the needs of the most demanding gamers, streamers, and content creators alike.

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop will be available in the first half of 2020. The Tomahawk N1 case will be available as a standalone product for hardware-savvy PC enthusiasts looking to build their own compact yet powerful gaming PCs.

With the increasing need for processing power in next-gen games and an ever-demanding user base, Razer will also launch the next generation of Razer Blade gaming laptops later this year. Featuring the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-Series Processors to meet those expectations, they will pack up to 300Hz refresh rate panels, powerful graphics processors, and optimized designs to stay ahead of the game.

The specifications can be seen below:

Intel NUC Up to Intel 9th Gen i9 8-Core CPU

Up to 64GB DDR4

Dual M.2 SSD Slots

Wi-Fi 6 Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20 Series, Support for full-length PCI graphics cards Design Toolless design

Compact footprint

Open vents for efficient cooling Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3, 2x 1G Ethernet, 2x HDMI 2.0A, 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2

And finally, check out the images below to see what the desktop will look like: