Humble Bundle’s “The Humble Brag” announces five new titles coming this year

The first video from Humble Bundle’s new video series has officially gone live.

Via “The Humble Brag“, Humble Bundle has announced five new publishing partnerships with games that will launch in 2020, as well as detailing two new games that will launch soon.

New Titles launching soon

One Step From Eden, a strategic deck-building and real-time action game with rogue-like elements. You can fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artefacts.

One Step Eden will launch on 26 March for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Fae Tactics will see you playing the role of a young magic user named Peony as you follow her on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger.

Fae Tactics will launch in Spring 2020 on PC and Nintendo Switch

New Partnerships

New Partnerships include the following:

Wildfire – a stealth game where everything burns. Start fires, freeze water, and move earth itself to outsmart enemies who fear your power

Ambition: A Minuet in Power – a romantic, rogue-lite visual novel

Prodeus – a first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. Features an easy to use level editor and in-game community map workshop.

Ring of Pain – a dungeon crawl in a card game

The Iron Oath – a turn-based tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy world. Recruit, manage, and embark on missions with a band of mercenaries, testing the limits of their mortality

You can watch The Humble Brag announcement below: