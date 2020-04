For a limited time only, Supermassive Games have brought back another free friends pass for Man of Medan. Owners of the 2019 horror game can now share one full playthrough of the game to a friend up until May 1st.

To redeem the pass, the friend will need to download the trial version of the game, then the friend pass will be added via a patch. It’s not often that a game just gives you free copies for friends, so now is the time to share the love and the scares.