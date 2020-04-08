Get ready to Farm, Marry and Kill, as Roguelike farm simulator Atomicrops launches May 28th. Combining the apocalypse with Stardew Valley, Atomicrops is coming to PS4. Xbox One, Switch and PC at launch.

“Atomicrops is an action-packed roguelike farming simulator in which you must cultivate and defend the last farm in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Armed with a hoe, watering pail, and fully automatic weapon, you’ll grow ultra-GMO crops to feed your town and make a hefty profit, guard your land from mutant pests and bandits, and court and wed townsfolk to fight and farm by your side.”

This unique blend of genres could be a winning combination. There’s just not enough farming in the apocalypse, so I look forward to getting my shovel ready for some hard work on the field.