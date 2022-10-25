Atomicrops “Deerly Beloved” Halloween themed DLC out now

Atomicrops Halloween themed DLC, Deerly Beloved, is out now for the cost of or $4.99/£3.99/€4.99 with a 10% discount at launch.

The DLC is coming to PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, and will add “spooky surprises” to the new content pack for the action roguelite farming sim for under the fiver.

Here’s the full list of features for the Atomicrops DLC:

A new final boss: This skeletal deer is itching to get hitched and will fight for love!

Four new epic camps to discover with exciting rewards

Make a spooky combat-focused ally

Harvest souls with epic tier loot from a legendary farmer

Tree upgrades that mutate to your advantage

New tool – Axes: Cut down trees so you can move them

A new shop to discover

Additionally, all Atomicrops owners on PC will receive a free update today featuring new ways to improve your idyllic farm life. The revamped crop progression system delivers dozens of new upgrades when you grow and evolve crops from different biomes. Meanwhile, new tools like upgradable garden beds and the Propagator will help simplify the task of sowing your crops. Manage and protect the last farm in the post-apocalyptic wasteland in Atomicrops! Grow mutant crops and reap a bountiful harvest to keep humanity (and your profits) alive, but be ready to fight off nightly raids from local mutant pests and bandits. Forage the surrounding biomes for loot, upgrade your farm with new tools, befriend helpful animal companions, and marry a local townsfolk to help you defend it all.

Atomicrops and the DLC is out now.