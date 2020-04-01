0 comments

Big Discounts as Spring Sale Goes Live on PlayStation Store

by on April 1, 2020
 

We’re all in need of good news right now and if you’re stuck inside, it looks like PlayStation has you covered – its Spring Sale has arrived on the PS Store!

Big deals include:

Days Gone – £24.99 (with an extra 10% off for PS Plus users)

FIFA 20 – £23.99

The Witcher 3 GOTY – £12.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – £19.99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – £34.99

Check out the full sale here.

Will you be picking anything up? Let us know!

Gary Bailey