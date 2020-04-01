Big Discounts as Spring Sale Goes Live on PlayStation Store

We’re all in need of good news right now and if you’re stuck inside, it looks like PlayStation has you covered – its Spring Sale has arrived on the PS Store!

This is not an April fools – the PS Store Spring sale is live. Here's a few highlights for ya: FIFA 20 – £23.99

Days Gone – £24.99

Borderlands 3 – £24.99

Resident Evil 2 – £15.99

The Witcher 3 GOTY – £12.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £34.99https://t.co/UP7XjBGcOy pic.twitter.com/m2GUEuD6pd — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 1, 2020

Check out the full sale here.

Will you be picking anything up? Let us know!