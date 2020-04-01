Big Discounts as Spring Sale Goes Live on PlayStation Store

We’re all in need of good news right now and if you’re stuck inside, it looks like PlayStation has you covered – its Spring Sale has arrived on the PS Store!
This is not an April fools – the PS Store Spring sale is live. Here's a few highlights for ya:
— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 1, 2020
Big deals include:
Days Gone – £24.99 (with an extra 10% off for PS Plus users)
FIFA 20 – £23.99
The Witcher 3 GOTY – £12.99
Mortal Kombat 11 – £19.99
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – £34.99
Check out the full sale here.
