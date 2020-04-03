Gigabyte Releases New High-End Aorus and Aero Series Notebooks

Leading global PC brand Gigabyte has released the latest in its Aorus and Aero notebook series. The first in the industry to launch notebooks featuring 10th Gen i9/i7 H series 8 Core CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, these new machines have undergone “significant” upgrades.

In collaboration with G2 Esports, GIGABYTE launches its flagship AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G high end models, tailoring its notebooks to the needs of pros. Upgrades to this include three 10thgen Intel®processors –overclocking-capable Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK, Intel® Core™ i7-10875H and Intel® Core™ i7-10750H. Perhaps the most eye-catching is the i7-10875H, the first mobile Core i7 processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads. As for graphics, in addition to GeForce®RTX™ 20-series and the GeForce®GTX 16 series, the all-new flagship NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ and RTX 2070 SUPER™ have been added to enhance media processing speed and gaming performance.

The Aero 15 OLED and Aero 17 HDR both support 4K resolution and HDR400, and in collaboration with Xrite Patone, display colours of the highest quality. “Combined with the AMOLED 4K display and HDR True Black high contrast,” Gigabyte says, “colours and details can be better displayed, helping content creators flawlessly display their products.”

Regarding AERO’s performance, not only has the CPU and GPU both undergone upgrades, but cooling has also been improved through the WINDFORCE Infinity technology. AERO utilises NVIDIA Studio drivers to optimise over 40 editing software programs that content creators often use for improved efficiency. Equipped with a multitude of connection ports such as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, and UHS-II SD card reader, AERO is truly the epitome of “an ultra-portable notebook with desktop-level performance.”

You can learn more about the Aero and Aorus notebooks on the Gigabyte website.