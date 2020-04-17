Tales From Off-Peak City Vol.1 Coming to Steam Next Month

Off-beat adventure game Tales From Off-Peak City Vol.1 has been announced for release next month. Coming to Steam, the game with a fun and ridiculous name is developed by Cosmo D Studios and if you want to get a sense of what to expect, get a load of this trailer:

Set in the same universe as The Norwood Suite and Off-Peak, players will “visit the unforgettable street corner of July Avenue and Yam Street, as they plot to obtain a saxophone from long-time pizza-maker (and former saxophonist) Caetano Grosso. This instrumental pursuit will set off a chain of events across the neighbourhood, taking players deep into the hidden worlds and private lives of the people living there.”

Tales From Off-Peak City Vol.1 releases on May 15th on Steam.