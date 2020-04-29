0 comments

Time limited clothing and more coming to Red Dead Online

by on April 29, 2020
 

A new week means more content for cowboys online, as time limited clothing and more coming to Red Dead Online this week. If any Red Dead Redemption 2 players haven’t jumped into the online yet, maybe now is the time to start. The fashion element of being a cowboy is my favourite aspect of this rootin tootin online mode, but there’s more than just clothing coming to this update.

” – Returning limited-time clothing: The Fanned Stovepipe Hat, Owanjila Hat, Benbow Jacket, Eberhart Coat, Concho Pants, Darned Stockings, Bowyer Boots, and Salter Shoes

– A 50% Role XP boost for Bounty Hunters on all Bounty Missions and Legendary Bounty Missions, as well as Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events

– Double Role XP boosts for Collectors who find any Collectible

– New Discounts: 30% off all Revolvers, 40% off Role Weapon Variants, the Bounty Wagon, Hunting Wagon, and Role Camp Themes, 70% off all boots and skirts, and 80% off all Accessories and Collector Maps”

Those XP boosts could really make it worth having a big play session out on the range this week, so if you can’t go out right now you’d better get your horse ready to explore Rockstar’s beautiful world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 review

https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadonline/

News

new updateRed Dead Onlinered dead redemptionred dead redemption 2RockstarTime limited

Lyle Carr