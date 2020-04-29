A new week means more content for cowboys online, as time limited clothing and more coming to Red Dead Online this week. If any Red Dead Redemption 2 players haven’t jumped into the online yet, maybe now is the time to start. The fashion element of being a cowboy is my favourite aspect of this rootin tootin online mode, but there’s more than just clothing coming to this update.
” – Returning limited-time clothing: The Fanned Stovepipe Hat, Owanjila Hat, Benbow Jacket, Eberhart Coat, Concho Pants, Darned Stockings, Bowyer Boots, and Salter Shoes
– A 50% Role XP boost for Bounty Hunters on all Bounty Missions and Legendary Bounty Missions, as well as Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events
– Double Role XP boosts for Collectors who find any Collectible
– New Discounts: 30% off all Revolvers, 40% off Role Weapon Variants, the Bounty Wagon, Hunting Wagon, and Role Camp Themes, 70% off all boots and skirts, and 80% off all Accessories and Collector Maps”
Those XP boosts could really make it worth having a big play session out on the range this week, so if you can’t go out right now you’d better get your horse ready to explore Rockstar’s beautiful world.
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadonline/