New video shows off Fall Guys creation and customisation

The Behind the Stumbles development documentary series for Fall Guys has been interesting and entertaining, and a third episode has just been released. In the run up to the launch of the Fortnite/Takeshi’s Castle hybrid, I’ve eagerly devoured every one. This episode focuses on the Fall Guys creation and customisation.

I can’t wait to run around the obstacle course as all manner of fruit and animals when it releases this summer. I know a large portion of the God is a Geek team and community are already excited to play when it launches on PC & PS4.