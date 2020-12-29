Apex Legends Season 7 is out now

Respawn’s Battle Royal continues to add exciting new content, with Apex Legends Season 7 out now. You and your squad can adventure into a city in the sky, while trying to survive against the dozens of other legends for that illusive chicken dinner.

“Apex Legends Season 7 – Ascension brought the Apex Games to the floating city of Olympus, an entirely new planet filled with lush artificial terrain, slick highways, upscale shopping centres, industrial docks and lavish estates. Players can jump in today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, or PC via EA Play or Steam, and battle it out with friends across all available platforms through cross-play.”

As well as this exciting new environment, there also the gravity bending new legend Horizon to play as and a new full squad vehicle to use. Over 18 months in, Respawn is still managing to delight Apex fans with new seasonal content on the regular.