Maya and Gran Columbia pack is now available for Civilisation VI

Firaxis Games has announced that the first DLC pack in the Civilisation VI – New Frontier Pass is now available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Maya and Gran Columbia Pack features:

New Leader : Lady Six Sky of the Maya Civilisation (including unique Hul’che unit and Observatory District)

New Game Mode: “Apocalypse” Game Mode (requires Civilisation VI: Gathering Storm to play) Adds Forest fires, Meteor Showers and disaster types to all games Optional, specialised game mode with exclusive rule changes: New disasters – comet impact and solar flares Larger versions of existing disasters New military support unit the Soothsayer New score competition The world enters an apocalyptic state when climate change reaches its maximum level.

New Resources, including Honey and Maize, as well as new natural wonders featuring the Bermuda Triangle, Paititi and the Fountain of Youth as well as new City States finish off the DLC.

The Maya and Gran Columbia pack is the first of several bi-monthly DLC’s scheduled as part of the New Frontier Pass. The Pass can be purchased for £32.99, or the Maya and Gran Columbia Pack is also available to purchase individually for £7.39.