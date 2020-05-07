There’s guns ablazin’ in Second Extinction

Systemic Reaction got to show off their upcoming first-person shooter Second Extinction. This isn’t a normal shooter as you’ll need to team up with two others to take out mutated dinosaurs. In doing so you might just be able to take earth back or die in a pretty gruesome way.

If you think Second Extinction will be a walk in the park, then think again. Imagine Jurassic Park but with more teeth and claws. Jurassic Park might be a welcome alternative when you see what’s in store in the below trailer.