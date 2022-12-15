Call of the Wild: The Angler is getting DLC this month, will be free for a limited time

Expansive Worlds has announced that DLC for Call of the Wild: The Angler is coming on December 12th, and will be free for a limited time.

The Call of The Wild: The Angler DLC will add “hundreds of new game features and improvements to the game”, including a whole new region called “Trollsporet Nature Reserve” which is in an environment “steeped in Norwegian Folklore”.

Key Features:

Free to all players until January 5, 2023: Players who already own the base game or purchase it between December 12th, 2022 and January 5th, 2023 will get the Norway Reserve for free. If you haven’t jumped in yet, now is the perfect time!

A land of myths, giants and natural beauty: Based on the rugged wilderness of Norway's unspoilt nature, the Norway Reserve offers Anglers a chance to go exploring beyond the beaten path among majestic mountains, bask in the midnight sun and marvel at the Northern Lights. When you're not listening to tales of Trolls and Stallo, the crystal streams and thick forests offer a perfect place to unwind.

New fish species: This idyllic Scandinavian backdrop might not promise you an encounter with the Midgard Serpent, but it does offer 13 new fish species to try your skills against. And with the Brown Trout, Zander, and Atlantic Salmon all growing up to impressive sizes, you're definitely in the right place for a great catch.

Fishing and beyond: Are you angling for more diverse activities? The Norway Reserve offers 60 new activities and missions, featuring fishing challenges, geocaching missions, scavenger hunts, and a unique narrative mission as well as collectibles scattered across the varied biomes of Nøkkensjøen, Huldraskogen, and Fossegrimfjorden.

“In the months since launch, we’ve released two major game updates as well as several patches which have brought hundreds of game improvements and new features. Once again, we couldn’t have done it without the feedback we’ve received from our players. We are privileged to have one of the most supportive player communities around, and we are committed to continue improving Call of the Wild: The Angler by adding new content as well as expanding and improving on everything added so far.

Additionally, the team has worked tirelessly on the latest game update we’re calling ‘Legends’, which was rolled out alongside the Norway Reserve. This update offers the all-new Legendary Fish, more communication options through emotes, and many more improvements”, said Paul ‘Rushy’ Rustchynsky, Game Director at Expansive Worlds.

On the release of the Norway Reserve, he added, “This new reserve not only adds a vast new region to explore, but also 13 new fish species and a range of new missions, offering Anglers the chance to learn new skills and add new gear and tools to their collection. And as a token of our thanks to players for their continued support, we’re making the Norway Reserve available to get for free until January 5, 2023!”

Call of the Wild is out now for PC, and coming to consoles in 2023.