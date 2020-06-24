You can add another game to the list of cross generational titles, as Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Series X and PS5 with a free upgrade to last gen owners. Not only will you get an upgrade when you move over to a new console, but all of your save data and progress will transfer too.

“Featuring extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armor destruction, ray tracing, and more – Marvel’s Avengers will look and play great on next-gen systems. The PlayStation®5 experience will be seamless and dynamic, fully utilizing the ultra-high speed SSD, the PS5 DualSense advanced haptics, and immersive spatial audio. To fully customize their visual experience, PS5 will also provide players with their choice of Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate mode.”

Xbox has been pushing Smart Delivery as a consumer friendly way to prevent the need to buy multiple copies of the same game, and it’s nice to see Sony following suit here too. I’m always happy to see the option to choose between graphical and framerate mode too, and I’ll be excited to play Marvel’s Avengers with a silky smooth framerate later this year.