Podcast #400: Mr Lube – PS5 reveal, TLOU Part II, Desperados III

We made it, 400 not out as the cricket lads say. But what an episode to be our number 400 (even though it’s not really the 400th podcast, but just go with it, the numbers don’t like, Mason!) as the review embargo for TLOU Part II has lifted and we can talk about it.

The PlayStation 5 has been revealed, The Last of Us Part II review is live, Desperados III is really good. Wow. What a week. There will be accents, questions, strange local businesses, and of course, Mr Lube.

Thank you so much for your support. We love you, and we love doing the podcast. 400… wow.

