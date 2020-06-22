Space Invaders Invincible Collection is landing soon

TAITO and Strictly Limited Games has announced the most complete Space Invaders collection is heading to Switch. Three limited, physical versions of the Space Invaders Invincible Collection will be available on strictlylimitedgames.com from June 28.

The Invincible Collection combines all titles from the Japanese standard and special releases on one cartridge. This includes SPace Invaders DX, Space Cyclone and Lunar Rescue. The limited Western collection also has the console port of Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders which was previously only available as a download code in the Japanese version.

The games included as part of the Space Invaders Invincible Collection are:

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – b/w

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – colour

Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

Super Space Invaders ’91 (1990, Arcade)

Space Invaders Extreme (2018)

Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)

Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders (2017)

Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

The Space Invaders Invincible Collection Limited Edition will feature the above games and set you back €59.99.

There is also a Collector’s Edition which costs €99.99 and also includes:

Soundtrack

Arcade Book

Sticker Sheet

4 Instruction Cards

6 Flyers

Pin

4 Acrylic Art Cards

Arcade PCB Box

Collector’s box with magnetic latch

And finally is the Ultra Edition which costs €149.99. This version includes all of the above plus the ultimate Space Invaders Board Game and more special items.

Plenty going on above which should keep you busy for a while.